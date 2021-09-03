Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 9,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,800. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

