Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 258,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

