Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,593,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $570,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

UNP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.39. The company had a trading volume of 143,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,903. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

