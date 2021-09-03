Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.