Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.06. 14,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $184.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

