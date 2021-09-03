Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.88. 7,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,592. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

