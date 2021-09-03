Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.54. 115,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

