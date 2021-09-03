Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.23. 82,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.79 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $129.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

