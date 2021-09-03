Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $17.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,902.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,707.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,418.24. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

