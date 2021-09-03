Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.04. 3,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.