Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $195.88. 14,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

