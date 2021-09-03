Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.