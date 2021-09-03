Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 16,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,862. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

