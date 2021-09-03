Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,245 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,172. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

