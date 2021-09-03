Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 19,040 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

