Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 87.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. 270,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

