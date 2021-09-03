Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 9,042 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.08. The stock had a trading volume of 129,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.00. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

