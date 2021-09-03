Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 95,650 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,650 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,592. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.