Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 3.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Water Works worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in American Water Works by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 555,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,644,000 after purchasing an additional 68,360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $186.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.