Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $3.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

CLSD opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

