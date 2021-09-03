Clever DeFi Price Hits $0.38 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 101.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $383,915.22 and $8,521.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

