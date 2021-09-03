Cloopen Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,849 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,812% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Shares of NYSE RAAS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Cloopen Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at $12,720,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $13,852,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at $7,357,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

