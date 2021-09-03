CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE CMS opened at $65.61 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.