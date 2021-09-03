Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 25,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

