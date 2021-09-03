Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Codexis worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 28.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 208.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 686.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 213,590 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

