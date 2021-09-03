Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 5.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 114,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,232,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.