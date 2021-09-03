Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $835,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,958. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $414,605. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

