CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0392 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $24,978.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

