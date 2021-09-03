Collective Price Tops $1.09 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $286,358.74 and $303,268.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.00792039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

