Collins Stewart Begins Coverage on One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Stock analysts at Collins Stewart assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Collins Stewart’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLP. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

OLP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,278. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $661.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

