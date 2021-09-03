Color Platform (CLR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 115.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 154.4% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $384,324.65 and $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,682.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.54 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00522478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.00343745 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

