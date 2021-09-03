Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 46.5% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $263,112.24 and approximately $62.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.33 or 0.01418864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00705302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.99 or 0.00351541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

