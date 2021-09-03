ColossusXT (COLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $742.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $742.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009704 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,138,376,444 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars.

