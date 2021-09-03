Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NYSE:CXP opened at $16.73 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,954,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 931,021 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 761,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

