Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.90. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.3747 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.