Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 13,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,186,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

