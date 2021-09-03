Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 13,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,186,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.