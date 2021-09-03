Comparing Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) & Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $13.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Orient Overseas (International) pays out 189.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orient Overseas (International) and Keppel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Keppel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Keppel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $8.19 billion 1.67 $902.72 million $7.22 14.89 Keppel $4.77 billion 1.54 -$366.95 million N/A N/A

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Summary

Orient Overseas (International) beats Keppel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others. The Offshore & Marine segment include offshore production facilities and drilling rig design, construction, fabrication and repair, ship conversions and repair, and specialized shipbuilding. The Infrastructure & Others segment include power generation, renewables, environmental engineering, and infrastructure operation and maintenance. The Urban Development segment include property development and investment, as well as master development. The Connectivity segment include the provision of telecommunications services, retail sales of telecommunications equipment and accessories, development and operation of data centers, and provision of logistics solutions. The Asset Management segment include management of private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts. The Corporate & Others segment consists of treasury operations, research & development, inves

