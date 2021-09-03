Comparing Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) & 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remark and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 13.90 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -7.78 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

890 5th Avenue Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remark.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -53.47% N/A -104.66% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Remark and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

