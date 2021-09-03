Comparing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.59 $1.12 million $0.07 49.00

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

