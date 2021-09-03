Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK opened at $6.66 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

