Conceal Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $24,417.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,200.56 or 1.00021990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.68 or 0.00925854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00491155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00358900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005037 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,567,903 coins and its circulating supply is 11,328,053 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

