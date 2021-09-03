Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.00. 477,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

