Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.00. 2,441,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.