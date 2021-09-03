Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ResMed by 38.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 9.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 109.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.80. 242,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,757. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $296.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,612 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

