Connable Office Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $7,519,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

