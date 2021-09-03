Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 396,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,685. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

