Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HDB stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. 1,156,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,888. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

