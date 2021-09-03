Connable Office Inc. Grows Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RACE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.78. The company had a trading volume of 99,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,712. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.97 and its 200-day moving average is $207.77.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

