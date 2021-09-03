Connable Office Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

