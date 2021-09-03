Connable Office Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

